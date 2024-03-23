FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has $84.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $61.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of FMC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of FMC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.56.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE FMC opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. FMC has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $125.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.94.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FMC will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. FMC’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer purchased 2,150 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.22 per share, for a total transaction of $127,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,966,211.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in FMC in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in FMC by 143.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

