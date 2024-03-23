FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 1,500 United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $666,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 58.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000.

United States Oil Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA USO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,367. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.12. United States Oil Fund LP has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $83.29.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

