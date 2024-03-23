FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 94.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 67,438 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,670,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,416,000 after purchasing an additional 466,006 shares during the last quarter. 39.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 1.1 %

MLCO stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.90. 1,348,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,758,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The company’s revenue was up 224.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.60 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

