FNY Investment Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 2,398 BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,398 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Stock Down 1.5 %

BHP stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.92.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 55.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BHP Group

BHP Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.