FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $151,000 Stock Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Criteo were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $644,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Criteo by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 31,410 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Criteo by 169.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Criteo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 7,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Criteo by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 70,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Criteo from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

Criteo stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 85,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,075. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 0.93. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $35.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.79.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.73%. Research analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $191,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,933 shares in the company, valued at $19,352,655. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $89,608.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,726.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,485 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $191,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,352,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,725 shares of company stock worth $2,827,082. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

