FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 121,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 8,254 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 11,080 shares during the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 610,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $359,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,377,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,042,753.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,450,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,900. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Trading Up 3.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of HYZN stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,479,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,687. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90. Hyzon Motors Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.60 target price for the company.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicle market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

