FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 32,635 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,635 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Kenvue by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114,879 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its stake in Kenvue by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 196,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Kenvue by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 334,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 25,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on KVUE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.42.

KVUE stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.60. 10,408,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,551,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

