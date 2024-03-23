FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 5,549 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% in the third quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,335.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.52. 3,530,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,820. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.95. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $72.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 54.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fidelity National Information Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fidelity National Information Services

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.