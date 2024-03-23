FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $117,000 Position in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,729 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Northwest from $14.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Northwest in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Northwest from $15.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
First Financial Northwest Stock Performance
Shares of First Financial Northwest stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,869. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $188.63 million, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.54.
First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Financial Northwest Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.
First Financial Northwest Company Profile
First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Financial Northwest
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.