FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes $117,000 Position in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 8,729 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Northwest from $14.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Northwest in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Financial Northwest from $15.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

First Financial Northwest Stock Performance

Shares of First Financial Northwest stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,869. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $22.17. The stock has a market cap of $188.63 million, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 0.54.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 million. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Northwest Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

