FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,006,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 858,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 241,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amprius Technologies by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 51,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. 2.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jonathan Bornstein sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $664,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 409,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMPX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.89. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Amprius Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.31% and a negative net margin of 406.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMPX shares. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

