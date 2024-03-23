Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Trading Up 1%

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 52,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 251,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 288,010 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 212,537 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Foresight Autonomous during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 94,266 shares during the period. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Foresight Autonomous during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

