Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 433 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 459 shares.The stock last traded at $82.21 and had previously closed at $82.10.

Formula Systems (1985) Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.08.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $640.29 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

Formula Systems (1985) Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,581,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 78.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Formula Systems (1985) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

