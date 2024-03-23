Francis D. Gannon Purchases 2,000 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Stock

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) VP Francis D. Gannon bought 2,000 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Royce Value Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of RVT opened at $14.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $14.93.

Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.

Institutional Trading of Royce Value Trust

About Royce Value Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,909,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,318,000 after purchasing an additional 490,209 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,655,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1,989.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 309,376 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 1,519.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 312,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 293,599 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in Royce Value Trust by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 397,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 224,945 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

