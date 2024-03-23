Francis D. Gannon Purchases 2,000 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Stock

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Free Report) VP Francis D. Gannon bought 2,000 shares of Royce Value Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Royce Value Trust Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of RVT opened at $14.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.62. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.85 and a 52-week high of $14.93.
Royce Value Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th.
About Royce Value Trust
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
