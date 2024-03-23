Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 120,955 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 325,343 shares.The stock last traded at $13.55 and had previously closed at $13.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities upgraded Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jonestrading decreased their price target on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 83.74 and a quick ratio of 83.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 100.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin BSP Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

