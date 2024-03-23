Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX) Trading 1.2% Higher

Freedom Day Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:MBOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.12 and last traded at $32.08. 2,365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 3,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

Freedom Day Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $85.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86.

Freedom Day Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Freedom Day Dividend ETF (MBOX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks dividend growth by selecting US-listed companies the advisor believes to have the greatest potential to provide rising dividends over time. MBOX was launched on May 5, 2021 and is managed by Alpha Architect.

