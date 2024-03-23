Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRHLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on April 15th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0663 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Freehold Royalties Stock Down 1.4 %
OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $11.53.
About Freehold Royalties
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Freehold Royalties
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.