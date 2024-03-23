Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRHLF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on April 15th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0663 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS FRHLF opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $11.53.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

