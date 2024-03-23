Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FDP. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter worth $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 247.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

FDP traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.21. 129,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,830. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Fresh Del Monte Produce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Insider Activity at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Ghazaleh Amir Abu purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,264,308 shares in the company, valued at $77,102,954.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Monica Vicente sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $26,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,227.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ghazaleh Amir Abu acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,264,308 shares in the company, valued at $77,102,954.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,244 shares of company stock worth $250,088 over the last three months. Company insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

