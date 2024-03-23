FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Insider Patrick Cook Sells 48,911 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Cook sold 48,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.53, for a total value of $25,922.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,245,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,958.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 59.79% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.45 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Capital cut FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 109.1% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,298,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 189,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 8.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 267,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,894,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 283,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 627.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,181,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

See Also

