Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ (FUSN) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSNFree Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

FUSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of -0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,886,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,616,000 after purchasing an additional 202,364 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 6,500,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after purchasing an additional 718,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989,403 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,405,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,329,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 45,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

