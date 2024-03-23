Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

FUSN has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals

NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 11.63 and a quick ratio of 11.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of -0.85. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $21.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUSN. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $10,405,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,681,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,649,000 after buying an additional 1,989,403 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after buying an additional 1,481,037 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $4,839,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $7,154,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.