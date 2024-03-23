G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Declares $0.20 Dividend

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.

G. Willi-Food International Price Performance

Shares of G. Willi-Food International stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. G. Willi-Food International has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $14.79.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 5.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G. Willi-Food International

About G. Willi-Food International

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. ( NASDAQ:WILC Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.