G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Declares $0.20 Dividend

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, April 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd.
G. Willi-Food International Price Performance
Shares of G. Willi-Food International stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.00 million, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. G. Willi-Food International has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $14.79.
G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 5.80%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On G. Willi-Food International
About G. Willi-Food International
G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.
