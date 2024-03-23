Gannett (NYSE:GCI) vs. Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Critical Contrast

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Free Report) and Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Schibsted ASA and Gannett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schibsted ASA N/A N/A N/A Gannett -1.04% -12.70% -1.81%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Schibsted ASA and Gannett’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schibsted ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gannett $2.66 billion 0.12 -$27.79 million ($0.20) -11.10

Analyst Ratings

Schibsted ASA has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gannett.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Schibsted ASA and Gannett, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schibsted ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gannett 1 0 1 0 2.00

Gannett has a consensus target price of $3.35, indicating a potential upside of 50.90%. Given Gannett’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gannett is more favorable than Schibsted ASA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.5% of Gannett shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Gannett shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Schibsted ASA

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classifieds that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers, and facilitate transactions, including job offers, real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others. The company also publishes newspapers under the VG, Aftenposten, E24, Bergens Tidende, Stavanger Aftenblad, Aftonbladet, Svenska Dagbladet, and Omni brands in paper and digital format; and operates Podme, a podcast platform. In addition, the company distributes newspapers and parcels for businesses and consumers under the Helthjem and Morgenlevering brands. Further, it has a portfolio of digital companies, which include Lendo that offers digital marketplaces for consumer lending; Prisjakt, which offers price comparison for consumers; Ingrid, a delivery platform; Tørn, a marketplace for surplus construction goods; and Savr, a fund platform. The company operates in Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, other European countries, and internationally. Schibsted ASA was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Gannett

Gannett Co., Inc. operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications. It also provides digital-only subscription, including local media brands, USA TODAY NETWORK community events platform, magazines, sports, and games; and E-newspapers; and digital advertising and marketing services. In addition, the company offers digital news and media brands; daily and weekly newspapers; digital marketing solutions, such as online presence solutions, online advertising products, conversion software, and cloud-based software solutions; commercial printing and distribution services; and prints commercial materials, including flyers, business cards, and invitations. The company was formerly known as New Media Investment Group Inc. and changed its name to Gannett Co., Inc. in November 2019. Gannett Co., Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

