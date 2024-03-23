GateToken (GT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $732.53 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. In the last week, GateToken has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. GateToken has a market capitalization of $732.53 million and $11.41 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can now be bought for $7.59 or 0.00011655 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00007676 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00026126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00016099 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001632 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64,929.40 or 0.99993044 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.36 or 0.00154562 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,487,541 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,487,260.64775378 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 7.46604032 USD and is up 7.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $8,111,660.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/."

