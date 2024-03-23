GBS (NYSE:GBS) Shares Down 12%

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.67. Approximately 112,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 955,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

GBS Stock Up 5.4 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Get GBS alerts:

Institutional Trading of GBS

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GBS during the first quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GBS by 65.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GBS during the first quarter worth $70,000. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GBS

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.