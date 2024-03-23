General Electric (LON:GEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $176.61

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 176.61 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 174.92 ($2.23), with a volume of 3169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.34).

General Electric Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 110.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 109.71.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

