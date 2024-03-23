General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $176.62 and last traded at $176.45. Approximately 1,690,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 5,918,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.93.

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $191.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.82 and a 200-day moving average of $127.51.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in General Electric by 334.9% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,136,000 after acquiring an additional 550,996 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

