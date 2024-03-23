Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) SVP Peter Orlowsky Sells 22,579 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) SVP Peter Orlowsky sold 22,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $111,991.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Getty Images Price Performance
Shares of Getty Images stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 105.63 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $8.18.
Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on GETY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.35.
Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.
