Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) SVP Peter Orlowsky Sells 22,579 Shares

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) SVP Peter Orlowsky sold 22,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $111,991.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Getty Images Price Performance

Shares of Getty Images stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 105.63 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $8.18.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GETY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.35.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

