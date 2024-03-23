Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 159,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 329,930 shares.The stock last traded at $4.81 and had previously closed at $4.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.35.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GETY

Getty Images Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.63 and a beta of 2.15.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. Getty Images had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chris Hoel sold 32,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $163,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Chris Hoel sold 32,663 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $163,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 33,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $153,941.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 261,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,887 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,174 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Getty Images in the third quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Getty Images during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Getty Images during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Images Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.