GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Stock Price Down 4.4%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.13 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 72,175 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 142,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GHRS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on GH Research from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st.

GH Research Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $560.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that GH Research PLC will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GH Research by 13,760.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in GH Research by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in GH Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in GH Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in GH Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.

