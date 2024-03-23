Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $197.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

