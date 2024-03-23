Global Ports (LON:GPH) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 236 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 230 ($2.93). Approximately 256,157 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 300% from the average daily volume of 64,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.86).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

About Global Ports

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,053.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 226.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.96. The firm has a market cap of £149.01 million, a P/E ratio of -912.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.

