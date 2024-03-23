Global Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $77,000.

DFAC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,620,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,841. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.29. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $31.84.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

