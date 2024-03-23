Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 708 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.66. 5,974,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,267,587. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

