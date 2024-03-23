Global Trust Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 27,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.16. 1,847,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,572,596. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.88. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $143.99.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

