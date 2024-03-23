Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.7% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,866,020,000 after purchasing an additional 495,768 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,075,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,593,025,000 after acquiring an additional 251,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,420,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,311,670,000 after acquiring an additional 318,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $6.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $481.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,277,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $460.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $346.31 and a 52 week high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.35.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

