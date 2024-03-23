Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $5.95 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.6% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,465,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,250. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.04 and a 200 day moving average of $231.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $193.65 and a 52-week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

