Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $810,000 Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $677,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE ELV traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $513.85. 608,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,282. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $519.37. The firm has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.36.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

