Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 140 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,012,701,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $106,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 509.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,010,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,345,000 after purchasing an additional 844,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 665.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 611,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,830,000 after purchasing an additional 531,356 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.14. The company had a trading volume of 383,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,014. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $114.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.