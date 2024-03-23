Global Trust Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,168,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,240,528. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.17. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

