Global Trust Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA stock traded down $3.22 on Friday, hitting $394.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,933. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $385.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.01. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $317.91 and a one year high of $398.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

