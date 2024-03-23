Global Trust Asset Management LLC Trims Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in RTX by 87,932.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth $355,350,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RTX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of RTX by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of RTX traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,801,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,772,854. The company has a market capitalization of $127.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.17.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Barclays increased their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.