Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,464,000 after purchasing an additional 365,147 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 233,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after buying an additional 105,736 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 7,078 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 173,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 12,357 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 107,977 shares during the period.

Shares of BOTZ stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.36.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.004 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

