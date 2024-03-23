Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.08 and last traded at $24.10. Approximately 4,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 10,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36.

Get Global X Thematic Growth ETF alerts:

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.382 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Thematic Growth ETF

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 751.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $545,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $513,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Thematic Growth ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.