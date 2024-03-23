Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.08 and last traded at $24.10. Approximately 4,751 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 10,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.382 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X Thematic Growth ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Thematic Growth ETF
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Company Profile
The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Thematic Growth ETF
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.