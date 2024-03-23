Gokul Rajaram Sells 1,145 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $297,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $255.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 946.33 and a beta of 3.36. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $276.38.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

