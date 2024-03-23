Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises 0.6% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $6,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSIE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3,054.8% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSIE traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 268,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $34.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.64.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

