Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.24

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $65.24 and last traded at $65.16, with a volume of 3365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.37.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.18. The firm has a market cap of $518.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSSC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 120.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,478,000 after purchasing an additional 31,119 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

