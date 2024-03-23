GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 316 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $2.11 on Friday, reaching $394.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,308. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $242.29 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.08.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $10,349,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

