GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys New Shares in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1,117.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 354,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,683,000 after acquiring an additional 325,730 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,901,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,086,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,222,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,683,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,605,000 after purchasing an additional 248,936 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.64. 222,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.96 and a 12 month high of $89.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.04.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

