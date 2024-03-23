GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $420,000 Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,972,345,000 after acquiring an additional 46,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,615,000 after acquiring an additional 123,468 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 5,584.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,795,000 after purchasing an additional 41,237 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Trading Down 0.4 %

CTAS traded down $2.77 on Friday, hitting $639.39. The company had a trading volume of 300,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,065. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $616.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $562.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $428.68 and a 1 year high of $644.96. The firm has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTAS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.29.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

