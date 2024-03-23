GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $518,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $660,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Keating Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,088,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $3,299,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.88. 6,126,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,568,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

